SAMMY HAGAR On New Santo Tequila Reposado Collaboration With GUY FIERI - "A Product That Is Going To Shake Up The Tequila World"

PRNewswire.com is reporting on the recent announcement that legendary rocker and spirits pioneer, Sammy Hagar, has joined forces once again with acclaimed chef and restaurateur, Guy Fieri, to create a new tequila: Santo Tequila Reposado. The duo teamed up previously in 2019 for the release of their Santo Tequila Blanco.

The premium spirit uses 100% certified Blue Weber Agave from the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico resulting in a more mature and fuller expression with a long finish on the palate. Following the tremendous success of the award-winning Santo Blanco, and the world's first and only Mezquila, Hagar and Fieri set out to create a genuine, old-world style Reposado that is artfully balanced and sinfully smooth.

Hagar: "I have been in this business for over 30 years and if anyone knows good tequila, it's me. I live and breathe tequila. I am really proud and impressed by what we have been able to accomplish with Reposado and I can't wait for the Santo Spirit fans to finally taste what we have been working on for so long. We are using premium ingredients and traditional processes that have given us a product that is going to shake up the tequila world."

Fieri: "Sammy is the godfather of tequila and really taught Americans what real deal agave spirits should be. So, for me to be able to join forces with him in Santo and bring the world our premium tequilas and the world's first Mezquila, it's about as good as it gets. With our newest expression, the Reposado, we're bringing a perfectly aged version of our Blanco that I know folks are gonna dig."

Check out the complete report here.

The original announcement video can be viewed below.

Santo Spirit: "The moment you've all been waiting for! It's official - Santo Tequila Reposado is here! Head to our website now to buy yours and have a taste of what we think is the world's finest Reposado.

The Santo Family is on the road again too, celebrating the official launch of Santo Reposado. Follow along on our Instagram Stories (@santospirit) and get a behind the scenes look at the action!"