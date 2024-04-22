SAMMY HAGAR On Upcoming Induction Into Hollywood Walk Of Fame - "One More Dream I Never Dreamt Come True"

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce will honor Sammy Hagar with the 2,779th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, April 30, at 11:30 am PT. Hagar's star will be located at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard, adjacent to Amoeba Music. Hagar will receive his star in the category of Recording. Tune in to the livestream exclusively on WalkOfFame.com.

Earlier today, Monday, April 22, Sammy commented on this incredible achievement via the following post on social media:

"This is pretty damn special and exciting for me. One more dream I never dreamt come true. Too bad we can't set up our gear and play a big street party for all the redheads, but it will be a very special day!"

Serving as emcee will be award-winning chef, restauranteur and Walk of Famer Guy Fieri. Guest speakers include 7x Grammy winner John Mayer, and Hagar’s longtime manager Tom Consolo.

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to honor rock legend Sammy Hagar for his contributions to the world of Rock & Roll music,” stated Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “From his humble beginnings in Fontana, California to strolling the Hollywood Walk of Fame as a young boy, he has truly come a long way!" added Martinez.

For the last five decades, Sammy Hagar has been one of rock music's most dynamic and prolific artists, amassing 25 Platinum albums on sales surpassing 50 million worldwide. His decades-long career has spanned breaking into the industry with the seminal hard rock band Montrose and his multi-platinum solo career to Sammy’s ride as the frontman of Van Halen, Chickenfoot, and now his latest supergroup, The Circle. Along his journey, he has set the tone for some of the greatest rock anthems ever written, including "I Can't Drive 55", "Right Now", and "Why Can't This Be Love", and has earned himself the highest respect in the music industry with a Grammy Award and induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Sammy is also a dedicated philanthropist, a #1 New York Times best-selling author, and an auspicious entrepreneur.

(Photo credit: Leah Steiger)