SAMMY HAGAR Performs CARLOS SANTANA's "Smooth" With MATCHBOX 20s ROB THOMAS On Rock & Roll Road Trip (Video)

In the AXS TV clip below, Matchbox 20 frontman Rob Thomas gives Sammy Hagar the scoop on how he was picked to collaborate with Carlos Santana on the 1999 megahit, "Smooth". Later, Sammy straps on a guitar and steps into Santana's shoes for a live duet of the song with Rob.

On a recent epsiode of Rock & Roll Road Trip, Hagar visited Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan at his house in Southern California. The two reminisce about life in rock and roll and Duff shares some personal stories.