SAMMY HAGAR Performs "Jessie's Girl" With RICK SPRINGFIELD; Video

In the new video below from AXS TV, Sammy Hagar meets up with Greg Grunberg and friends before Rick Springfield joins the party. Later, Rick and Sammy take the stage to perform Rick's classic, "Jessie's Girl".

Sammy Hagar & The Circle will release their new album, Crazy Times, via UMe on CD/Digital on September 30, and on vinyl on October 28.

In the video below, Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony invite you to their talkshoplive event on September 28 at 3 PM, ET. Join in on the action and tune into the livestream where they'll be interviewed by Steve Harkins, answering YOUR questions, with autographed copies of Crazy Times available. Pre-order yours and tune in, here.

Pre-order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"Intro: The Beginning Of The End"

"Slow Drain"

"Feed Your Head"

"Pump It Up"

"Be Still"

"You Get What You Pay For"

"Crazy Times"

"Funky Feng Shui"

"Father Time"

"Childhoods End"

"2120" (bonus track)

"Father Time" - Acoustic Demo (bonus track)

"Funky Feng Shui" video:

"Crazy Times" video:

"Pump It Up" video: