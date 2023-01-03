SAMMY HAGAR Performs "Little White Lie" At Red Rocks Ampitheatre; Video

In the video below from AXS TV, Sammy Hagar sits down for an acoustic jam sesh before taking the stage with Joe Satriani to play "Always With Me, Always With You". Later, Melissa Etheridge takes the stage for a soulful melody, and the Red Rocker lights up Red Rocks with a fiery performance of "Little White Lie".

Sammy Hagar & The Circle's new album, Crazy Times, is available now via UMe. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Intro: The Beginning Of The End"

"Slow Drain"

"Feed Your Head"

"Pump It Up"

"Be Still"

"You Get What You Pay For"

"Crazy Times"

"Funky Feng Shui"

"Father Time"

"Childhoods End"

"2120" (bonus track)

"Father Time" - Acoustic Demo (bonus track)

"Father Time" video:

"Funky Feng Shui" video:

"Crazy Times" video:

"Pump It Up" video: