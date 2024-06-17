SAMMY HAGAR Performs Stripped Down Set At Grand Opening Of Stage Red In Fontana, California; Fan-Filmed Video

This past Saturday, June 15th, Sammy Hagar (Montrose, Van Halen, Chickenfoot) was honored in his former hometown of Fontana, California during the grand opening of Stage Red Theater. Named after Hagar, otherwise known as "The Red Rocker", the historic 300-seat theater, originally built in 1937, has been completely refurbished.

Hagar said: "When you go back to your hometown is where you really want to be known. Growing up, I was a poor kid, and coming here to this beautiful place and being honored like this by the mayor and everyone else just feels really good."

Hagar and his bandmate, guitar virtuoso Vic Johnson, performed a bare bones concert to open the venue. Fan-filmed video can be enjoyed below.

Stage Red Theater is located in downtown Fontana at 8463 Sierra Avenue. Previously known as Center Stage Theater, Fontana’s City Hall announced the closure of the historic single-screen theater in 2022, promising a modernized venue that would also carry the influence of one of the city’s most famous sons, Sammy Hagar. The City enlisted Ideation Design Group, a longtime venue design partner of Hagar’s to spearhead the venue’s extensive remodel and design. Their two-year, multi-million dollar relaunch is set to deliver an unparalleled live music experience which aims to be a cornerstone of the city's cultural renaissance.

Furthermore, Stage Red Theater will offer guests not only top-notch performances, but also a taste of Hagar’s award-winning portfolio of spirits including Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum, a partnership with Rick Springfield, Santo Spirits, a tequila collaboration with Guy Fieri, Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktail Co. and Red Rocker Brewing Co.

