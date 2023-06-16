SAMMY HAGAR Reveals Favourite Astrological Sign In New "Storytime With Sammy" Video

Sammy Hagar is back with a new installment of his "Storytime With Sammy" video series. In the clip below he reveals his favourite astrological sign:

In the video below from AXS TV, Hagar and Charlie Daniels get acoustic on this "Long Haired Country Boy" jam. Plus, the two sit down to chat about what makes Charlie's studio special, how he found his unique sound and more.

Watch the full episode here.

Catch Sammy Hagar & The Circle (Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham, Vic Johnson) live at the following shows in 2023:

October

9 - Cabo Wabo Cantina - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

11 - Cabo Wabo Cantina - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

13 - Cabo Wabo Cantina - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

26 - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre - St. Augustine, FL

28 - The Sound At Coachman Park - Clearwater, FL

29 - Hard Rock Live - Hollywood, FL