SAMMY HAGAR Reveals The Best Advice He's Ever Been Given - "That Is So Simple, And So Profound"; Video

Sammy Hagar is back with a new instalment of his "Storytime With Sammy" video series. Out of all the advice Sammy has been given throughout his career, hear how he lives his life with his #1 piece of advice.

Catch Sammy Hagar & The Circle (Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham, Vic Johnson) live at the following shows in 2023:

October

9 - Cabo Wabo Cantina - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

11 - Cabo Wabo Cantina - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

13 - Cabo Wabo Cantina - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

26 - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre - St. Augustine, FL

28 - The Sound At Coachman Park - Clearwater, FL

29 - Hard Rock Live - Hollywood, FL