SAMMY HAGAR Reveals The Best Business Advice He Ever Received - "You Get Involved With A Crook And It Just Ruins Everything"; Video

August 31, 2023, 58 minutes ago

news hard rock sammy hagar

SAMMY HAGAR Reveals The Best Business Advice He Ever Received - "You Get Involved With A Crook And It Just Ruins Everything"; Video

Sammy Hagar is back with a new instalment of his "Storytime With Sammy" video series. In the clip below he reveals the best business advice he ever received:

Catch Sammy Hagar & The Circle (Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham, Vic Johnson) live at the following shows this year:

October
9 - Cabo Wabo Cantina - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
11 - Cabo Wabo Cantina - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
13 - Cabo Wabo Cantina - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
20 - The Venue at Horseshoe Casino - Hammond, IN
21 - Firekeepers Casino Hotel - Battle Creek. MI
25 - Peace Center Concert Hall - Greenville, SC
26 - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre - St. Augustine, FL
28 - The Sound At Coachman Park - Clearwater, FL
29 - Hard Rock Live - Hollywood, FL



Featured Audio

KK’S PRIEST – “One More Shot At Glory” (Napalm)

KK’S PRIEST – “One More Shot At Glory” (Napalm)

Featured Video

BLACK PESTILENCE - "Mortal Rift"

BLACK PESTILENCE - "Mortal Rift"

Latest Reviews