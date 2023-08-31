SAMMY HAGAR Reveals The Best Business Advice He Ever Received - "You Get Involved With A Crook And It Just Ruins Everything"; Video
August 31, 2023, 58 minutes ago
Sammy Hagar is back with a new instalment of his "Storytime With Sammy" video series. In the clip below he reveals the best business advice he ever received:
Catch Sammy Hagar & The Circle (Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham, Vic Johnson) live at the following shows this year:
October
9 - Cabo Wabo Cantina - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
11 - Cabo Wabo Cantina - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
13 - Cabo Wabo Cantina - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
20 - The Venue at Horseshoe Casino - Hammond, IN
21 - Firekeepers Casino Hotel - Battle Creek. MI
25 - Peace Center Concert Hall - Greenville, SC
26 - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre - St. Augustine, FL
28 - The Sound At Coachman Park - Clearwater, FL
29 - Hard Rock Live - Hollywood, FL