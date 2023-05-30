SAMMY HAGAR & RICK SPRINGFIELD Perform "I've Done Everything For You"; Video

In the video below from AXS TV, rock legends Sammy Hagar and Rick Springfield hit the studio to play the song they both made famous, “I’ve Done Everything For You”. Then, the two chat about Rick's role as Dr. Noah Drake on America's longest-running soap opera, General Hospital, and how he balanced life as a musician and an actor.

Watch the full episode of Rock & Roll Road Trip here.

Sammy Hagar celebrated the grand opening of his flagship Cabo Wabo Beach Club, an elevated take on his world-famous Cabo Wabo Cantina, at The Waterfront Beach Resort in Huntington Beach, CA. During the exclusive event on Wednesday, May 24, Hagar and Waterfront owner, Bob Mayer, presented a $10,000 donation check to the CHOC Foundation, which will go directly to aid children and their families who struggle with the financial burdens that accompany a child’s hospitalization.

Huntington Beach Mayor Tony Strickland welcomed the addition of Hagar’s world famous Cabo Wabo brand to Huntington Beach and honored the legendary rock star with a city proclamation.

Hagar has shared brief interview and live clips from the event below.