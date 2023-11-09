SAMMY HAGAR's 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari Headed To Auction - "This Is Undoubtedly My Favorite Car I’ve Ever Owned"; Video Preview

Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, will auction a highly desirable, one-of-one 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari owned by legendary Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee, multi-platinum solo artist and former Van Halen frontman, Sammy Hagar, during the 2024 Scottsdale Auction, January 20-28 at WestWorld of Scottsdale.

One of just 499 units originally produced, this LaFerrari is a masterpiece of engineering and design that represents the pinnacle of automotive technology and performance as the first full hybrid car produced by the Italian marque. Hagar’s LaFerrari will cross the Barrett-Jackson auction block on Saturday, January 27. Watch the video below for Barrett-Jackson’s “First Look” with Sammy Hagar’s 2015 LaFerrari.

“Representing one-third of the holy trinity of hypercars, the LaFerrari is one of the most prized vehicles in the eyes of collectors worldwide,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “Sammy has long been a part of our Barrett-Jackson family – dating back to the first time he sold his Shelby GT500 during our 2006 Scottsdale Auction – and it’s an honor he’s chosen to auction this incredible automotive work of genius at our upcoming event in January. Representing a true once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of automotive and rock and roll history, collectors won’t want to miss this.”

The Ferrari LaFerrari, also known simply as “LaFerrari,” was introduced in 2013 as the Italian automaker’s definitive model. It was an instant sensation, blending breathtaking aesthetics with cutting-edge technology and jaw-dropping performance. With its hybrid powertrain and Formula 1-inspired features, the LaFerrari quickly earned its place among the most sought-after vehicles in the world.

Custom designed by Hagar, this LaFerrari features an elegant cream exterior, matching the color of a 1960s Ferrari that Hagar saw pictured on the wall at the Maranello factory during his visit in 2014. It is further enhanced by carbon-fiber and black accents that contribute to its visual appeal, capturing the essence of the Italian automotive artistry.

“This is undoubtedly my favorite car I’ve ever owned,” said Hagar. “It’s an incredible machine and I’ve adored it since I took delivery of it in 2015, but the time has come to pass it on to someone else who will hopefully enjoy it as much as I have. It’s a priceless vehicle that is true to the essence of Ferrari – a marque I’ve loved for a long time. I look forward to being there when it crosses the auction block in January, and together with Craig and the Barrett-Jackson team, we’re going to make it a party for the ages!”

With only 1,100 approximate miles, this hypercar boasts a remarkable hybrid powertrain, combining a naturally aspirated 6.3-liter V12 engine with an electric motor. Together, the duo produces 949 horsepower, propelling the car from 0-60 mph in under 3 seconds and reaching a top speed of over 217 mph. The LaFerrari’s F1-inspired KERS (Kinetic Energy Recovery System) ensures instant torque and lightning-fast acceleration, solidifying its track monster status.

(Photos - Barrett-Jackson)