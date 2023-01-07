SAMMY HAGAR Says “It Was The Craziest Thing In His Life” When He Sold Cabo Wabo Tequila For $100 Million

Singer Sammy Hagar has spoken to TMZ about his successful Cabo Wabo Tequila line and how for years he refused to sell it, until he finally agreed in 2007.



“All these people were trying to buy it from me and I didn’t want to sell it because I was making so much damn money from it," Hagar reveals. "So then the Campari Group came down and asked me “Do you want to sell your tequila,” and I said “Nope”. They said “Are you sure? How much”? And I said “$100 million or something like that.” And they just looked at each other and said “OK”! It was the craziest thing that ever happened to me in my life.”