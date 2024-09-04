SAMMY HAGAR Says JASON BONHAM Was Forced To Leave "The Best Of All Worlds Tour" Due To “A Medical Emergency With His Mother”

Sammy Hagar revealed the reason why Jason Bonham was forced to leave "The Best Of All Worlds Tour" in a new interview with St. Louis’ KSHE 95. Bonham was replaced by Kenny Aronoff – Hagar’s Chickenfoot bandmate – for the last four shows of the tour.

Hagar explains: "Jason's [family emergency] was a sudden thing.His mother had a stroke and went into a coma and it's serious. So [his] whole family went over there [United Kingdom]. And he held out for two or three days, and he says, 'I gotta go. I gotta go.' I said, 'You go. Go.' So we told Kenny. He had about 24-hour notice. And he came in the first night. He got there at six in the morning. We played that night in Cincinnati. And he did a 90-percent perfect show. I swear to you, I make more mistakes every night than he did. So that's big hats off to this guy."

"The tour is over now, but we're going to Japan," says Hagar. "And if Jason is still with his mom, he's gotta be there till she either comes through or… whatever. I shouldn't be talking about his personal business, but he's got a medical emergency with his mother. You don't ignore that. We got Kenny, thank God. And if we have to go to Japan with him, we'll go to Japan. I just love playing with him 'cause he's so enthusiastic. He's the most enthusiastic guy. 'Oh man, we're gonna kill it. Oh, don't worry about me.' He's, like, foaming at the mouth. He's crazy."

Produced by Live Nation and featuring special guests Loverboy, the 28-date "The Best Of All Worlds Tour" concluded on August 31 in St. Louis, MO.

(Photo - Timothy Morris)