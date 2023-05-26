SAMMY HAGAR Says Reconciling With EDDIE VAN HALEN Meant “Everything” To Him

Speaking to Fox News, Sammy Hagar explained how he and Eddie Van Halen were able to reconcile their rocky relationship. He said that burying the hatchet before Van Halen died meant “everything” to him.

Watch the clip here.

In the video below, Sammy Hagar visits comedy legends Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong, where he learns the secret to good joke-telling. Plus, the trio exchange stories before rockin' out to "Mas Tequila."

Check out the whole episode on axs.tv.

In the video below from AXS TV, take a quick trip to Mexico with Sammy Hagar as he plays a fan favorite, "I Can't Drive 55," at the Cabo Wabo.

Watch the full episode of Rock & Roll Road Trip here.