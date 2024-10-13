SAMMY HAGAR Sells His Ferrari For Over $4 Million At Auction

I Can't Drive 55! Rock & Roll Hall of Famer ‪Sammy Hagar‬ rocked the block with his 2015 LaFerrari.

The supercar was held back from the January Barrett-Jackson auction so that a new high-voltage battery could be installed. Hagar’s LaFerrari was offered on Saturday, October 12 – the day before Hagar’s birthday – during the 2024 Scottsdale Fall Auction, presented by Gila River Resorts & Casinos, October 10-13 at WestWorld.

Attendees were advised to bring their passport, because you never know what adventure Sammy might have in store for the winning bidder! Learn all about this one-of-one supercar in this special feature.

And watch insider video of the live auction: