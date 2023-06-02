SAMMY HAGAR Shares 1995 Video Of VAN HALEN Performing "When It's Love" Live In Oakland - "One Of My Favorite Love Songs Of All Time"
June 2, 2023, 25 minutes ago
Sammy Hagar has shared a live Van Halen clip from 1995 on his official YouTube channel. Check it out below.
Sammy: "'When It's Love'" was the first song we wrote and recorded for OU812. It was the first single and it was a top-five hit. certainly one of my favorite love songs of all time. I can't tell you how many fans have said they played it at their wedding."
Mike Anthony: "It was a great song to play live!"
Catch Sammy Hagar & The Circle (Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham, Vic Johnson) live at the following shows in 2023:
July
14 - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena At Harveys - Stateline, NV
15 - Pearl Theater - Las Vegas, NV - SOLD OUT
October
9 - Cabo Wabo Cantina - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
11 - Cabo Wabo Cantina - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
13 - Cabo Wabo Cantina - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
26 - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre - St. Augustine, FL
28 - The Sound At Coachman Park - Clearwater, FL
29 - Hard Rock Live - Hollywood, FL