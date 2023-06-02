SAMMY HAGAR Shares 1995 Video Of VAN HALEN Performing "When It's Love" Live In Oakland - "One Of My Favorite Love Songs Of All Time"

June 2, 2023, 25 minutes ago

news van halen sammy hagar van hagar hard rock

SAMMY HAGAR Shares 1995 Video Of VAN HALEN Performing "When It's Love" Live In Oakland - "One Of My Favorite Love Songs Of All Time"

Sammy Hagar has shared a live Van Halen clip from 1995 on his official YouTube channel. Check it out below.

Sammy: "'When It's Love'" was the first song we wrote and recorded for OU812. It was the first single and it was a top-five hit. certainly one of my favorite love songs of all time. I can't tell you how many fans have said they played it at their wedding." 

Mike Anthony: "It was a great song to play live!"

Catch Sammy Hagar & The Circle (Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham, Vic Johnson) live at the following shows in 2023:

July
14 - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena At Harveys - Stateline, NV
15 - Pearl Theater - Las Vegas, NV - SOLD OUT

October
9 - Cabo Wabo Cantina - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
11 - Cabo Wabo Cantina - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
13 - Cabo Wabo Cantina - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
26 - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre - St. Augustine, FL 
28 - The Sound At Coachman Park - Clearwater, FL
29 - Hard Rock Live - Hollywood, FL



Featured Audio

VOIVOD – “Nuage Fractal” (Century Media)

VOIVOD – “Nuage Fractal” (Century Media)

Featured Video

VORTEX - "First Blood"

VORTEX - "First Blood"

Latest Reviews