SAMMY HAGAR Shares Acoustic-4-A-Cure Highlights Video Featuring RICK SPRINGFIELD, REO SPEEDWAGON, And More

Sammy Hagar's seventh annual Acoustic-4-A-Cure concert returned on Saturday, May 15 with a star-studded lineup that delivered unforgettable musical moments and collaborative jams by Sammy Hagar & The Wabos, REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin & Dave Amato, Train, and Rick Springfield.

Hagar has shared a highlights video, which can be viewed below.

Following a hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the benefit returned to an intimate outdoor setting at a private estate in Southern California, doubling its annual six figure goal for the Pediatric Cancer Program at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, to also benefit MusicCares, the Festival of Children Foundation and Jesse Rees Foundation this year.

Sammy Hagar said, "Acoustic-4-A-Cure #7 was so much fun. Everyone gave so much and the small outdoor crowd felt like 20K."