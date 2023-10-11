SAMMY HAGAR Shares Birthday Bash Night 1 Recap Video Feat. THE CIRCLE, VINCE NEIL, And More

October 11, 2023, 13 minutes ago

news hard rock sammy hagar the circle vince neil

Sammy Hagar is celebrating his birthday with a series of parties (October 9, 11, 13) at his Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Hagar has shared the recap video below, stating, "…and that shit really happened! Night 2 will be the return of Los Tres Gusanos featuring me, Michael Anthony, Jorge Placios, The Circle, and more special guests!"

Check out some fan-filmed video footage shot during Vince Neil's performance:



