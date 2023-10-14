SAMMY HAGAR Shares Birthday Bash Night 2 Recap Video; Fan-Filmed Concert Footage Available

Sammy Hagar celebrated his birthday with a series of parties (October 9, 11, 13) at his Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Hagar has shared the recap video for Night 2 below, stating,"Night 2 of the bash is put to bed! See you tonight for round 3!"

Special guests included Miachel Antony, Jorge Palacios for Los Tres Gusanos, and Champtown.

Fan-filmed video from the show on Night 2 can be viewed below.