SAMMY HAGAR Shares More Rare Video From VAN HALEN's 1995 Balance Tour - "It's So Heavy And Could Be One Of My Deepest Lyrics Ever"

Sammy Hagar has shared more rare footage from Van Halen's 1995 Balance Tour. Watch "When It's Love", filmed on April 4, 1995 at Great Western Forum in Inglewood, CA, below.

Says Hagar: "I love playing this song with The Best Of All Worlds band. It's so heavy and could be one of my deepest lyrics ever."

Watch a clip of "The Seventh Seal" from the same show:

Hagar previously shared a clip from the vault of Van Halen performing "Panama" on August 21, 1993 at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, CA. Watch below: