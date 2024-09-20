SAMMY HAGAR Shares Pro-Shot Live VAN HALEN Clip From The Vault - August 1993

Sammy Hagar has shared a clip from the vault of Van Halen performing "Panama" on August 21, 1993 at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, CA via his official YouTube channel.

Hagar's 28-date "The Best Of All Worlds Tour" concluded on August 31 in St. Louis, MO. Today, Hagar shares the video below, sharing his thoughts on the trek:

Hagar is taking the "The Best Of All Worlds Tour" to Japan this month. Rock heavyweights and longtime bandmates Michael Anthony (bass, backing vocals), Jason Bonham (drums) and Joe Satriani, one of the best guitar players in the world, complete the band.

The Japan tour will commence on September 20 in Nagoya and will conclude on September 23 in Tokyo. Don’t miss a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see this band of brothers deliver one of the most legendary hits-packed live shows of their career.

Dates:

September

20 - Nagoya, Japan - Niterra Forest Hall

22 - Osaka, Japan - Dojima River Forum

23 - Tokyo, Japan - Ariake Arena