SAMMY HAGAR Shares Rare VAN HALEN Live Video Footage From 1995 - "Listen To Mikey, He Sounds Like Geddy Lee!"

Relive the energy of Van Halen performing "Runaround" from Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, WI in July of 1995.

Says Sammy Hagar: "Wow this sounds so good. '95 top of our game. Listen to Mikey he sounds like Geddy Lee ha ha! brings back some memories that's for sure."

Hagar previously released Van Halen video footage Toronto's MuchMusic from 1995. Watch the clips below:

He also released footage shot on Van Halen's 1995 Balance Tour. Watch "You Really Got Me", "When It's Love", and "The Seventh Seal", filmed on April 4, 1995 at Great Western Forum in Inglewood, CA, below: