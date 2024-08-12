SAMMY HAGAR Shares Red Rocks POV Video
August 12, 2024, an hour ago
On August 11th, Sammy Hagar brought his Best Of All Worlds 2024 Tour to Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. Hagar has since uploaded a point-of-view video filmed from the stage, as he begins "Eagles Fly".
Says Sammy: "Red Rocks is so magical I wanted you to see my point of view from the stage. The hair on my arms is still standing this morning."
Produced by Live Nation and featuring special guests Loverboy, the 28-date The Best Of All Worlds tour will conclude on August 31st in St. Louis, Missouri.
For tickets and more details, go to RedRocker.com.
Remaining tour dates:
August
13 - Spokane, WA - Airway Heights, WA BECU Live at Northern Quest
14 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resort Amphitheater
16 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
17 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord
19 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
20 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre
22 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
23 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
25 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
27 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
28 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
30 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
31 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre