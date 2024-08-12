SAMMY HAGAR Shares Red Rocks POV Video

On August 11th, Sammy Hagar brought his Best Of All Worlds 2024 Tour to Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. Hagar has since uploaded a point-of-view video filmed from the stage, as he begins "Eagles Fly".

Says Sammy: "Red Rocks is so magical I wanted you to see my point of view from the stage. The hair on my arms is still standing this morning."

Produced by Live Nation and featuring special guests Loverboy, the 28-date The Best Of All Worlds tour will conclude on August 31st in St. Louis, Missouri.

For tickets and more details, go to RedRocker.com.

Remaining tour dates:

August

13 - Spokane, WA - Airway Heights, WA BECU Live at Northern Quest

14 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resort Amphitheater

16 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

17 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord

19 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

20 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre

22 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

23 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

25 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

27 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

28 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

30 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

31 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre