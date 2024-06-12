SAMMY HAGAR Shows Off Car Collection; Including Ferrari Used In “I Can’t Drive 55” Music Video

Sammy Hagar has shared a post showing off some of his car collection with former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony.

In one of the cars Hagar shows off is the black Ferrari 512 BBi used in his iconic “I Can’t Drive 55” music video.

Hagar says in the post: “Look at some of my faves #DaytonaFerrari #512BerlinettaBoxer #LaFerrari #1962Thunderbird #CarCollection #MyGarage #ICantDrive55”

Sammy Hagar has revealed details for his birthday celebration this year. The following has been posted at his official website:

It’s a Redhead Party both weekends - from the desert to the sea!

It’s that time of year again... the Birthday Bash is back! Mark your calendars because Sammy’s annual party returns to Cabo on October 11th, and 13th! But wait, there's more! The bash just can't be contained and this year is also heading to Las Vegas! That's right, the party adds a new destination with two shows at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort on October 4 & 5!

The lineup for the four “Sammy Hagar & Friends” concerts already includes bassist Michael Anthony, guitar virtuoso Vic Johnson, and acclaimed drummer Kenny Aronoff. Each year, the birthday bashes are an open invitation to all of Sammy’s friends so there are always surprises to the lineup – announced and unannounced.

“Every year we try to do something a little different with the birthday bash shows to accommodate the tens of thousands of requests. So this year this should help a few thousand more people be a part of the birthday shows and the island at the Palms closing for the winter, it’s a double celebration in Las Vegas. I hope everyone is happy with this year’s concept. I can’t wait. What a way to close the year out and flip another number 77 wow 0077 sounds like a lucky one to me.” - Sammy

Here's how it will work:

No Ticket Transfers Are Allowed For Any Of The Shows.

Vegas Shows (Oct 4 & 5):

Tickets will be sold by Ticketmaster to the 2,000+ seat venue in a traditional first-come, first-served onsale. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, June 21st at 10 AM, PT, with a Redhead presale starting Tuesday, June 18th. Ticket links and codes available on the event pages: Oct 4 | Oct 5

Cabo Shows (Oct 11 & 13):

Ticketing will be handled the same registration and random drawing process as in previous years. Register at any time between June 10th at 10 AM, PT and June 14th at 5 PM, PT - all registrations are treated equal, regardless of when they are submitted.

Click here to register for Oct 11 & 13 Cabo shows.

The drawing will happen on Monday June 17th and those selected will be emailed ticket links to complete the purchase. All submissions will be verified and multiple entries are subject to having all registrations cancelled. Valid photo ID of the purchaser will be required to be shown at the venue. The ticket limit is 2 per night, per household (billing address) and each show's drawing will be performed independently. This means a registration that requests tickets for both nights has equal chance of being selected in each drawing.

Those selected will have until Monday, June 24th at 5 PM, PT to complete their purchases. Any tickets not purchase will be placed into a regular first-come, first-serve ticketing onsale TBD.

Cabo ticket price: $77/ea ($1 x Sammy's age!)

Cabo Dinner Show tickets:

As in years past, there will be a limited number of Dinner Show tickets available directly in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico at the Cabo Wabo Cantina. There are three dinner seatings at 6 PM, 7:30 PM and 9 PM and tickets will be sold on a first come, first serve basis only in person in Cabo. Tickets will be sold one day before each concert, starting at 9 AM, (October 10th and 12th) in the order in which they arrive to the line, each person can buy a maximum of two tickets. They are not transferable and cannot be damaged or altered.

Questions? Contact info@redrocker.com.