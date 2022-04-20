SAMMY HAGAR Talks Making Cocktails And Music (Video)

In the clip below, Sammy Hagar talks with FOX 7 Austin's Casey Claiborne for the station's "Tuning In" segment.

Back by Redhead demand, Sammy Hagar’s Vegas residency is returning to The Strat Las Vegas for a summer celebration on the 4th of July weekend, July 1st & 2nd. The Red Rocker is bringing the Cabo experience back to Vegas, and this time with special guests, The Wabos, for two shows only.

After an overwhelming response to the past 12 residency dates, the Cabo experience is coming back to Las Vegas with special guests, The Wabos! Join Sammy, Vic, David, and Mona for this summer's hottest party! The band will be leaning heavily into the early Red Rocker years, taking it old-school and switching things up.

For more than four decades, Sammy Hagar has been recognized as one of the best and most accomplished lead singers and songwriters in rock music. From breaking into the industry with the seminal hard rock band Montrose, to his multi-platinum solo career, to his ride as the front man of Van Halen, Chickenfoot and his latest best-selling supergroup The Circle, Hagar has amassed 25 Platinum albums on sales surpassing 50 million worldwide.

Along his journey, he has set the tone for some of the greatest rock anthems ever written with songs like "There's Only One Way To Rock", "Heavy Metal", "Your Love Is Driving Me Crazy", "I Can't Drive 55," "Right Now", "Why Can't This Be Love" and "Eagles Fly" and earned the highest respect of the music industry with a Grammy Award and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.