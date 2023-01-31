SAMMY HAGAR Talks With Legendary ALICE COOPER Manager SHEP GORDON, Performs JANIS JOPLIN Classic With MICK FLEETWOOD; Video

In a throwback video from AXS TV, Sammy Hagar takes a trip to Maui to have a dinner party with renowned talent manager, Hollywood film agent, and producer Shep "Supermensch" Gordon.

Watch as Shep talks about managing some of the biggest names in entertainment, his relationship with Alice Cooper, finding his passion in the culinary arts, and more.

And later, Sammy meets up with Mick Fleetwood, Willie K, and Lily Meola to perform Janis Joplin's "Me And Bobby McGee". Watch below: