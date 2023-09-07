SAMMY HAGAR Tells Funny Story About Meeting Jazz Legend MILES DAVIS - "A Very Strong Handshake"; Video

Sammy Hagar is back with a new instalment of his "Storytime With Sammy" video series. In the clip below he recalls meeting late American jazz legend, Miles Davis:

Catch Sammy Hagar & The Circle (Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham, Vic Johnson) live at the following shows this year:

October

9 - Cabo Wabo Cantina - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

11 - Cabo Wabo Cantina - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

13 - Cabo Wabo Cantina - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

20 - The Venue at Horseshoe Casino - Hammond, IN

21 - Firekeepers Casino Hotel - Battle Creek. MI

25 - Peace Center Concert Hall - Greenville, SC

26 - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre - St. Augustine, FL

28 - The Sound At Coachman Park - Clearwater, FL

29 - Hard Rock Live - Hollywood, FL