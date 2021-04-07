SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE Announce Five Florida Shows For May / June 2021

Sammy Hagar & The Circle have announced five shows for Florida, due to take place between May 23rd and June 2nd. They have issued the following statement:

"Sammy Hagar & The Circle are heading back on the road! New tour dates. Excited to bring back live music while keeping fans' safety in mind. Find more info about COVID protocol and safety measures by visiting each venues' website. Go to RedRocker.com for tickets & more details"

May

23 - Key West, FL - Key West Amphitheater

25 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center

26 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center

June

1 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheater

2 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheater

Sammy & The Circle recently released their latest Lockdown Sessions video, this time performing "Bad Case Of Loving You (Doctor, Doctor)". Watch below.

Says Hagar: "I always loved this song written and recorded by Moon Martin, and taken to the top by the one and only Mr. Robert Palmer. As we continue our @ Home Sessions, we hope be able to bring it to you live in 2021."

Sammy Hagar & The Circle recently released Lockdown 2020 - a collection of 11 tracks recorded virtually during the band's popular lockdown sessions which began during the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders. Order the album via all digital platforms here.

Tracklisting:

"Funky Feng Shui"

"Won't Get Fooled Again" (The Who)

"Good Enough" (Van Halen)

"Three Little Birds" (Bob Marley)

"Whole Lotta Rosie" (AC/DC)

"For What It's Worth" (Buffalo Springfield)

"Keep A-Knockin'" (Little Richard)

"Right Now" (Van Halen)

"Don't Tell Me What Love Can Do" (Van Halen)

"Sympathy For The Human" (Sammy Hagar & The Wabos)

"Heroes" (David Bowie)