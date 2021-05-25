SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE - Fan-Filmed Video From Key West Show Featuring VAN HALEN Classics Available; Complete Setlist Revealed

Sammy Hagar & The Circle recently announced five shows for Florida, taking place between May 23rd and June 2nd. Fan-filmed video from their May 23rd show in Key West, FL - Key West Amphitheater can be viewed below. Remaining tour dates are as follows:

May

25 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center

26 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center

June

1 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheater

2 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheater

The setlist was as follows:

"There's Only One Way to Rock" (Sammy Hagar)

"Poundcake" (Van Halen)

"Trust Fund Baby"

"Three Lock Box" (Sammy Hagar)

"I Can't Drive 55" (Sammy Hagar)

"Humans Being" (Van Halen)

"Good Enough" (Van Halen)

"Little White Lie" (Sammy Hagar)

"Finish What Ya Started" (Van Halen)

"Top of the World" (Van Halen)

"Your Love Is Driving Me Crazy" (Sammy Hagar)

"Right Now" (Van Halen)

"Why Can't This Be Love" (Van Halen)

"Rock and Roll" (Led Zeppelin)

"Heavy Metal" (Sammy Hagar)

"Mas Tequila" (Sammy Hagar And The Wabos)

Encore:

"Heroes" (David Bowie)

"Affirmation"

Sammy & The Circle recently released their latest Lockdown Sessions video, this time performing "Bad Case Of Loving You (Doctor, Doctor)". Watch below.

Says Hagar: "I always loved this song written and recorded by Moon Martin, and taken to the top by the one and only Mr. Robert Palmer. As we continue our @ Home Sessions, we hope be able to bring it to you live in 2021."

Sammy Hagar & The Circle recently released Lockdown 2020 - a collection of 11 tracks recorded virtually during the band's popular lockdown sessions which began during the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders. Order the album via all digital platforms here.

Tracklisting:

"Funky Feng Shui"

"Won't Get Fooled Again" (The Who)

"Good Enough" (Van Halen)

"Three Little Birds" (Bob Marley)

"Whole Lotta Rosie" (AC/DC)

"For What It's Worth" (Buffalo Springfield)

"Keep A-Knockin'" (Little Richard)

"Right Now" (Van Halen)

"Don't Tell Me What Love Can Do" (Van Halen)

"Sympathy For The Human" (Sammy Hagar & The Wabos)

"Heroes" (David Bowie)