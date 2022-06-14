SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE – MICHAEL ANTHONY Sings “Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love” In Holmdel; Video

In the video below, Michael Anthony from Sammy Hagar & The Circle sings the Van Halen classic “Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love” live from the PNC Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ.

Hagar's “Crazy Times” North American summer tour is underway. Special guests George Thorogood & The Destroyers are on the tour for the duration, which is produced by Live Nation and presented by Hagar’s portfolio of spirits - Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktail Co., Santo Tequila and Beach Bar Rum. A full list of dates is below.

Remaining dates:

June

15 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

16 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

August

23 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

24 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

26 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

27 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

30 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

September

1 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

7 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

9 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

10 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

The “Crazy Times” tour comes on the heels of Hagar’s Las Vegas residency, which is now in its second year of sold-out concerts at The Strat. On January 5, 2022, he was awarded Mexico’s Medal of Honor and named Los Cabos’ first Honorary Ambassador of Tourism by the region’s top dignitaries, in recognition of his longtime investment in their people and economy.