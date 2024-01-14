SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE Perform At Carolina Rebellion Music Festival; AXS TV Goes Behind-The-Scenes

In the AXS TV clip below, Sammy Hagar teams up with his band, The Circle, to headline at Florida’s largest waterfront music festival, SunFest, before heading to North Carolina to play at the Carolina Rebellion Music Festival. While in North Carolina, they also spend some time cruising around a racetrack with the innovative new trike motorcycles.

Hagar recently announced The Best Of All Worlds 2024 tour, on which he'll be joined by rock heavyweights and longtime bandmates Michael Anthony (bass, backing vocals), Jason Bonham (drums) and Joe Satriani (guitar).

Produced by Live Nation and featuring special guests Loverboy, the 28-date tour will commence on July 13 in West Palm Beach, FL and will conclude on August 31 in St. Louis, MO. For tickets and more details, go to RedRocker.com.

The tour follows on the heels of the chart-topping success of The Collection II, the box set released October 6 featuring newly remastered versions of the four consecutive #1 albums released during the Hagar era of Van Halen: 5150 (1986), OU812 (1988), For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge (1991), and Balance (1995). A reminder to fans of the arsenal of hits, many which haven’t been played live since the band’s 2004 reunion tour. Collectively, Anthony, Satriani and Bonham have played together in nearly every phase of Hagar’s career including Van Halen, Chickenfoot and The Circle, so fans can expect a setlist which draws from some of the biggest rock anthems of the last 4-decades, including, "Finish What Ya Started", "5150", "Your Love is Driving Me Crazy", "Best of Both Worlds", "Poundcake", "Sexy Little Thing", "One Way To Rock", "Right Now", "Good Enough", "Eagles Fly" and more. They’ve also enlisted legendary Australian musician, Rai Thistlethwayte on keyboard and backing vocals. The tour represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see this band of brothers deliver one of the most legendary hits-packed live shows of their career.

Tour dates:

July

13 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

14 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

16 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

19 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

20 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

22 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

24 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

26 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

27 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

29 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

31 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

August

2 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

3 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

9 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

11 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

13 - Spokane, WA - Airway Heights, WA BECU Live at Northern Quest

14 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resort Amphitheater

16 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

17 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord

19 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

20 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre

22 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

23 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

25 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

27 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

28 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

30 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

31 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre