SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE Perform FOO FIGHTERS' "My Hero" In Memory Of TAYLOR HAWKINS; Video

On April 29, Sammy Hagar & The Circle paid tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away on March 25 at the Four Seasons Casa Medina hotel in Bogota, Colombia while the band was on tour. The band performed Foo Fighters' "My Hero" at the Beale Street Music Fest in in Memphis, Tennessee.

A message from Sammy Hagar states: "When we were asked by the promoter to fill in for the Foo Fighters at the Beale Street Music Festival, my first reaction was 'No fucking way!' We discussed it as a band, and we came up with 'Why not! Let's just go play music and you're at a big ass Circle party for those people, just do what we do!' Then with Dave Grohl's blessings we decided to do a broken down version of one of my favorite songs from one of my favorite bands. It felt appropriate. No rehearsal, After all this is rock 'n' roll and thats what it's all about. Enjoy."