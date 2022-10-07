SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE Perform VAN HALEN Classic "Poundcake" Live In Ridgefield; Video

On September 3rd, Sammy Hagar & The Circle performed at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater in Ridgefield, WA. Newly posted fan-filmed video of the band performing the Van Halen classic "Poundcake" can be viewed below.

Sammy Hagar & The Circle released their new album, Crazy Times, via UMe on CD/Digital on September 30. It will be issued on vinyl on October 28. Order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"Intro: The Beginning Of The End"

"Slow Drain"

"Feed Your Head"

"Pump It Up"

"Be Still"

"You Get What You Pay For"

"Crazy Times"

"Funky Feng Shui"

"Father Time"

"Childhoods End"

"2120" (bonus track)

"Father Time" - Acoustic Demo (bonus track)

"Funky Feng Shui" video:

"Crazy Times" video:

"Pump It Up" video: