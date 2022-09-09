SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE Premier Official Music Video For "Funky Feng Shui" - "This Video Is More Fun Than A Frog In A Glass Of Milk," Says Hagar

Sammy Hagar & The Circle will release their new album, Crazy Times, via UMe on CD/Digital on September 30, and on vinyl on October 28. Today, the band release the official music video for the song, "Funky Feng Shui". Watch below.

Says Sammy: "'Funky Feng Shui' was the first song I started writing for the Crazy Times record. We recorded just the two verses I had written for the first Lockdown Sessions. When we got in the studio David Cobb loved this song so we finished it and it made the record 🤟 The video was a blast because the Director kept screaming, 'Just remember there's gonna be a 50 foot woman stepping over you guys while you're performing' – ha ha! I love this song and this video is more fun than a frog in a glass of milk. And I love you all. Enjoy!"

In the video below, Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony invite you to their talkshoplive event on September 28 at 3 PM, ET. Join in on the action and tune into the livestream where they'll be interviewed by Steve Harkins, answering YOUR questions, with autographed copies of Crazy Times available. Pre-order yours and tune in, here.

Sammy and the band recorded the new album with producer Dave Cobb at Nashville's historic RCA Studio A, showing a whole new side of The Circle.

Says Hagar: "Working with Dave Cobb for the first time was enlightening. We went into the studio to record in the fall of 2021, when the world was starting to come out of the pandemic bubble we’d all been living in. The lyrics for ‘Crazy Times’ just came from that new freedom we were feeling, the freedom felt unbelievable, but a little uncertain, too. We had to ask ourselves ‘what are we doing here and what do we want?’

“Going back in the studio, creating and being with the music is just what felt natural. And it was just so different from any record I've ever made. There was joy in the hard work, catharsis and the camaraderie we’d craved. It was like those two years of not being able to do very much fell away and we really all came together and let it out in the music and lyrics. We were able to express what we all felt."

Crazy Times is a follow-up to their debut, Space Between, a multi-category #1 Billboard charting album. The new album will include 10 songs, nine of which Hagar wrote or co-wrote, along with a notable cover, “Pump It Up,” a 1978 song by Elvis Costello and the Attractions. The song “Crazy Times” was written by the whole band along with Dave Cobb and recorded live.

Sammy explains: “Before I stepped into the studio with Dave, he’d told me he wanted the best of my career on this record, and he wasn't going to let me get out of that studio until I gave it to him. So, I said, ‘If you expect that from me, at my age, as many records as I've made, you're going to have to push me,’ and he said no problem. Obviously, I dug down and just tried to write good strong songs, great lyrics, great melodies and not worry so much about the arrangements because he had that covered. And he pushed and squeezed every one of us. We went in the studio with seven songs and came out with 10. We ended up cowriting three songs with Dave Cobb and the band—including the new track, Crazy Times.”

Pre-order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"Intro: The Beginning Of The End"



"Slow Drain"



"Feed Your Head"



"Pump It Up"



"Be Still"



"You Get What You Pay For"



"Crazy Times"



"Funky Feng Shui"



"Father Time"



"Childhoods End"



"2120" (bonus track)



"Father Time" - Acoustic Demo (bonus track)

"Crazy Times" video:

"Pump It Up" video: