SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE To Release Crazy Times Album In September; Title Track Music Video Streaming

Sammy Hagar & The Circle will release their new album, Crazy Times, on CD/Digital on September 30, and on vinyl on October 28. A music video for the title track can be viewed below. Stream the single here.

"This song is basically about how I feel coming out the other side of everything we've all gone through together the last couple years. These are some crazy times." - Sammy Hagar

Sammy and the band recorded the new album with producer Dave Cobb at Nashville's historic RCA Studio A, showing a whole new side of The Circle.

“Going back in the studio, creating and being with the music is just what felt natural. And it was just so different from any record I've ever made. There was joy in the hard work, catharsis and the camaraderie we’d craved. It was like those two years of not being able to do very much fell away and we really all came together and let it out in the music and lyrics. We were able to express what we all felt.” - Sammy Hagar

Pre-order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"Intro: The Beginning Of The End"

"Slow Drain"

"Feed Your Head"

"Pump It Up"

"Be Still"

"You Get What You Pay For"

"Crazy Times"

"Funky Feng Shui"

"Father Time"

"Childhoods End"

"2120" (bonus track)

"Father Time" - Acoustic Demo (bonus track)

"Crazy Times" video:

"Funky Feng Shui" video: