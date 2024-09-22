SAMMY HAGAR To Receive The Key To The Las Vegas Strip

Ready to party like a rock star? Mark your calendars for Friday, October 4, 2024 at 2 pm!

It's been 15 proud years of Cabo Wabo Las Vegas and to celebrate, Sammy Hagar, aka the Red Rocker, receives the Key to The Las Vegas Strip. Don’t miss out—secure your two tickets, enjoy two Sammy-style cocktails, and get 20% off all food.

For reservations and tickets, email kristen.maurer@cabowabovegas.com.

Brought to Las Vegas by Sammy Hagar, Cabo Wabo Cantina blends the laid-back, beach-town vibe of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with the excitement of the Las Vegas Strip. Located center-Srip inside Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, Cabo Wabo Cantina combines a signature blend of authentic margaritas and fresh flavorful Mexican cuisine created by executive chef, Tacho Kneeland. Sammy Hagar’s rock ‘n’ roll style tops off the young energetic vibe of the restaurant.

Offering a variety of experiences, guests can dine and drink in the vibrant main dining room, the lively and energetic bar, or on the Las Vegas Strip-side patio. Views from the patio at Cabo Wabo Cantina offer incredible experiences, showcasing the Bellagio Fountain and the Eiffel Tower from the Paris Hotel. From the main dining room, elevators lead exclusively to a private dining room on the second level of the Cantina.

For further details, visit Cabo Wabo Las Vegas on Facebook, or CaboWaboCantina.com.