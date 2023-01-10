SAMMY HAGAR Visits CARROT TOP, DON FELDER, And STYX In Las Vegas; Video

In the video below from AXS TV, Sammy Hagar heads to Las Vegas to hang out with Carrot Top, cruise the strip in a classic Cadillac with Don Felder, and catch up with Styx backstage at the Venetian Theater on Rock & Roll Road Trip.

TMZ presents Sammy Hagar's Paradise, streaming now on Fox Nation.

The Red Rocker gives you access to his 75th birthday bash while sharing the unbelievable true story that sparked one of the most legendary & tumultuous music careers in history.

Says Sammy: "I've been trying to get something like this done about the Birthday Bash since the beginning. It finally got done right and the fans are in it. Look for yourselves. It's awesome."

Watch here, and check out a video trailer below: