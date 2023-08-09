SAMMY HAGAR Visits DEF LEPPARD In Las Vegas; JOE ELLIOTT Breaks Down Band's Creative Process (Video)

AXS TV has released the video below, along with the following message:

"Discover the magic behind Hysteria as Def Leppard's Joe Elliott breaks down the band's creative process and how it has shifted with the evolution of technology. Watch as the two reminisce on the legacy of Def Leppard, how they have stuck together for all these years, and more. Then, Sammy meets with Shaquille O'Neal at his Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken, to discuss business, career, and their initial meeting."

Check out the full Rock & Roll Road Trip episode here.