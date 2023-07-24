SAMMY HAGAR - Watch Upscaled Version Of "Two Sides Of Love" Music Video

Sammy Hagar has released an upscaled version of his music video for "Two Sides Of Love", from the 1984 album, VOA.

Says Hagar: "When I wrote this song and presented it to John Kalodner in the David Geffen company, everyone thought it was going to be a huge hit and wanted it to be the first single. It didn't chart very well and the video wasn't an MTV smash surprising to all of us, then came 'I Can't Drive 55', the unexpected smash that kicked my career in the ass. Sold 1 million records, who would've thought. But it's still a great song."

Catch Sammy Hagar & The Circle (Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham, Vic Johnson) live at the following shows in 2023:

October

9 - Cabo Wabo Cantina - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

11 - Cabo Wabo Cantina - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

13 - Cabo Wabo Cantina - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

26 - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre - St. Augustine, FL

28 - The Sound At Coachman Park - Clearwater, FL

29 - Hard Rock Live - Hollywood, FL