SAMMY HAGAR’s 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari Headed To Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale Auction; Hagar To Roll Out New Canned Cocktails

Fresh from rocking Alice Cooper's Christmas Pudding, Sammy Hagar is on his way to Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2024 to auction off a LaFerrari, take in a set by a popular Hagar tribute band and roll out his award-winning Sammy's Beach Bar Cocktail Co. sparkling rum canned cocktails, reports AZCentral.

The beverage will make its official debut in Arizona as a presenting sponsor of the Barrett-Jackson 2024 Scottsdale Auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale from Saturday, Janruary 20, through Sunday, January 28.

Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktail Co. will join the rocker’s other top-shelf rum brand, Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum, as a presenting sponsor.

Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum is a premium Puerto Rico-made collection of rums in partnership with Rick Springfield, who famously covered Hagar’s “I’ve Done Everything For You” on his platinum breakthrough, Working Class Dog.

Hagar, whose custom 2015 LaFerrari will be offered for auction at Barrett-Jackson, will attend the event and watch a performance by popular Hagar tribute band, Red Voodoo on the Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum Live Music Stage at 7:30 PM on Friday, January 26.

He will also be in attendance when his one-of-a-kind cream colored LaFerrari, one of only 499 LaFerraris ever made, goes on the auction block on Saturday, January 27.

