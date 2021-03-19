San Diego's MONARCH – New Video Declares “Nuclear Warfare”

San Diego's Monarch are declaring "Nuclear Warfare" with their new thrashing music video in support of their upcoming sophomore album Future Shock due out April 16.

The video is a slamming assault, showcasing the Wacken Metal Battle USA champions' loud speedball riffs till the very end. The track was originally written by vocalist/guitarist Matt Smith as an assignment for a composition course while earning his Associate of Arts in Classical Music Degree. It's a full circle Metal-education!

Compared to their first, very DIY album, Future Shock was done professionally at Clarity Recordings in El Cajon, California, and is a big step forward for the band both musically and sonically. It explores the entire spectrum of Monarch’s creativity, with each song varying in sound but maintains a cohesive feeling. The band comments on the album:

“We’re all just super excited to get this album out to everyone because I think everyone right now needs something new to get excited about. At the time of this release, the world is still under quarantine from the COVID-19 virus in parts of the world and we think it will be a welcome escape from having to worry so much right now. We should all be cautious of course, but we can't make our lives not worth living. This album really inspires us to write even better and we're still amazed at how it came out. We look forward to hearing its response by fans and getting to play it live and loud again.”

Future Shock is out on April 16, 2021. CD / Vinyl preorder here.

Tracklisting:

“Blast The Seed”

“Khaos Warrior”

“Future Shock”

“Nuclear Warfare”

“Shred Or Die!”

“Multiverse”

“Fatal Vector”

“Collison Of Bones”

“Swarm Of The Whorenet”

“Metal Soul”

"Nuclear Warfare" video:

“Future Shock” video:

(Photo – Astrid Anaya)