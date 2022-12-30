San Francisco's HEMORAGE Victimized By Drunk Driver; Band Suffers Loss Of Legendary Tour Bus / Mobile Stage

San Francisco's hardcore DIY heroes, Hemorage, have issued the following statement:

"We got hit by a drunk driver and tried to run. He was going 60-80 mph. Luckily, the cops are at the next block and saw everything and stopped the driver. Some of us got scratches but one had to go to the ER. No major injuries. Our bus is totalled and our gear is severely damaged. Playing live is a big part of our income and we are taking a huge hit."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the band, here.

Find a news clip here, and watch a video below:

Hemorage is an independent hardcore thrash band from San Francisco, CA. Formed in 2007, by Jon Orc and Bona Pak. Hemorage's sounds are influenced by the Bay Area thrash, punk, hardcore and hip-hop music to name a few. From merch to the visuals, and the music is crafted by the band themselves. Hemorage is innovating the music industry by becoming the first 100% independent artist in the world.

Hemorage is:

Jon Orc, guitars/vocals

Bona Pak, guitars/vocals

Ron Roussell, drums