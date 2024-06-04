SANGUISUGABOGG Share "Permanently F*cked" Music Video

Ohio's notorious, boundary-pushing, and bloodsucking death metal outfit Sanguisugabogg - Cody Davidson, drums; Drew Arnold, guitars/bass; Devin Swank, vocals; and Ced Davis, guitars/bass - have shared the video for the brand new and gloriously irreverent single. "Permanently Fucked". The video finds the band in performance mode... with some bloody imagery woven throughout.

"The meaning of the song is a drastically blown out of proportion way of showing how much you love someone," the band states. "We got inspiration of the song from the 2018 horror film Pet where Dominic Monaghan's character volunteers himself as a vice for Ksenia Solo's character so she can torture and humiliate them and they're bound to their cage so she doesn't free the urge to murder someone instinctively and doesn't get arrested or imprisoned for killing people."

This is the first taste of new music since last year's 2023's Homicidal Ecstasy. That album followed 2021's Tortured Whole. The band continues to slice up uncompromising, in-your-face, and not-for-the-weak death metal that siphons inspiration from early to mid-'90s and early '00s death metal and brutal death metal/grindcore presented in their own style with a unique twist that pleases every style of metal maniac.

Sanguisugabogg are touring Europe this month. Dates are below.

June

5 - Gdask, PL - Mystic Festival

6 - Wolfsburg, DE - Juha oST

7 - Hamburg, DE - Headcrash With Acranius

8 - Leeuwarden, NL - Into the Grave

9 - Kassel, DE - Goldgrube

11 - Martigny, CH - Sunset Bar

12 - Padova, IT - Sherwood Festival

13 – Ljubljana, SI - Kino Siska

14 - Hradek Kralove, CZ - Rock for People

15 - Bratislava, SK - FUGA

17 - Wiesbaden, DE - Schlachthof With Necrotted

18 - Utrecht, NL - De Helling

19 - Oberhausen, DE - Kulttempel With Speed

20 - Copenhagen, DK - Copenhell

21 - Grafenhainchen, DE - Full Force

22 - Bourbon, FR - Rock in Bourbon

23 - Dessel, BE - Graspop

24 - Strasbourg, FR - La Laiterie

25 - Paris, FR - Balaclan

27 - Viveiro, ES - Resurrection Fest

28 - Bilbao, ES - Groove

29 - Clisson, FR - Hellfest

(Photo - Adam Elkins)