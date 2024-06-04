SANGUISUGABOGG Share "Permanently F*cked" Music Video
June 4, 2024, 54 minutes ago
Ohio's notorious, boundary-pushing, and bloodsucking death metal outfit Sanguisugabogg - Cody Davidson, drums; Drew Arnold, guitars/bass; Devin Swank, vocals; and Ced Davis, guitars/bass - have shared the video for the brand new and gloriously irreverent single. "Permanently Fucked". The video finds the band in performance mode... with some bloody imagery woven throughout.
"The meaning of the song is a drastically blown out of proportion way of showing how much you love someone," the band states. "We got inspiration of the song from the 2018 horror film Pet where Dominic Monaghan's character volunteers himself as a vice for Ksenia Solo's character so she can torture and humiliate them and they're bound to their cage so she doesn't free the urge to murder someone instinctively and doesn't get arrested or imprisoned for killing people."
This is the first taste of new music since last year's 2023's Homicidal Ecstasy. That album followed 2021's Tortured Whole. The band continues to slice up uncompromising, in-your-face, and not-for-the-weak death metal that siphons inspiration from early to mid-'90s and early '00s death metal and brutal death metal/grindcore presented in their own style with a unique twist that pleases every style of metal maniac.
Sanguisugabogg are touring Europe this month. Dates are below.
June
5 - Gdask, PL - Mystic Festival
6 - Wolfsburg, DE - Juha oST
7 - Hamburg, DE - Headcrash With Acranius
8 - Leeuwarden, NL - Into the Grave
9 - Kassel, DE - Goldgrube
11 - Martigny, CH - Sunset Bar
12 - Padova, IT - Sherwood Festival
13 – Ljubljana, SI - Kino Siska
14 - Hradek Kralove, CZ - Rock for People
15 - Bratislava, SK - FUGA
17 - Wiesbaden, DE - Schlachthof With Necrotted
18 - Utrecht, NL - De Helling
19 - Oberhausen, DE - Kulttempel With Speed
20 - Copenhagen, DK - Copenhell
21 - Grafenhainchen, DE - Full Force
22 - Bourbon, FR - Rock in Bourbon
23 - Dessel, BE - Graspop
24 - Strasbourg, FR - La Laiterie
25 - Paris, FR - Balaclan
27 - Viveiro, ES - Resurrection Fest
28 - Bilbao, ES - Groove
29 - Clisson, FR - Hellfest
(Photo - Adam Elkins)