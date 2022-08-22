SANTA CRUZ Premier "Disarm Me" Music Video

Internationally acclaimed ‘80s-influenced hard rockers, Santa Cruz, have unleashed the music video for “Disarm Me”, featured on the group's upcoming new album, The Return Of The Kings, out Friday, August 26. Watch the clip below.

The 2022 lineup of Santa Cruz sees Finnish frontman/guitarist and founding member Archie Cruz now joined by the Los Angeles-based trio of guitarist Jerry Jade (Bad Gvy), bassist Tommy Bradley (Revelry Gang), and drummer Randy McDemian (Abrahadabra Clothing).

Archie Cruz recorded The Return Of The Kings - the follow-up to 2019's Katharsis - as a one-man studio project throughout 2020 and 2021 in his native Finland, but to fully enact the vision for the new record in the live setting he has turned to the modern Los Angeles hard rock revival. The new quartet of Cruz, Jade, Bradley, and McDemian pay tribute to the old-school Sunset Strip influences while also reinforcing the updated take on the sound that has allowed Santa Cruz to win over audiences worldwide.

Tracklisting:

"Here Comes The Revolution"

"Take Me To America"

"Under The Gun"

"Disarm Me"

"Standing My Ground"

"10 Shots"

"Another Round"

"Gunshot"

"1000 Cigarettes"

"Would You Believe It"

"Stay"

"Disarm Me" video:

"Under The Gun" video:

Santa Cruz have announced a retooled live show that will be unveiled to the concert-going masses with a performance scheduled at the Whisky A Go-Go on August 25th.