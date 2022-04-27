SANTA CRUZ Unveil Music Video For "Under The Gun"

Internationally acclaimed ‘80s-influenced hard rockers Santa Cruz have unleashed the music video for “Under The Gun”, the first single from the group's upcoming new album, The Return Of The Kings. The new full-length will be released this fall. In the meantime, the music video for “Under The Gun” can be viewed below, and the song is available to stream now on all digital music platforms.

The 2022 lineup of Santa Cruz sees Finnish frontman/guitarist and founding member Archie Cruz now joined by the Los Angeles-based trio of guitarist Jerry Jade (Bad Gvy), bassist Tommy Bradley (Revelry Gang), and drummer Randy McDemian (Abrahadabra Clothing).

“’Under The Gun,’ a nod to some of metal´s all-time greats like Ozzy and Dokken, comes out with a banging video, inspired by Sergio Leone´s Spaghetti Western movies and Tarantino-esque cinema,” explains Archie Cruz. “The video was shot in Joshua Tree on April 7th with Industrialism films and the director Vicente Cordero. The plot is about four gunslingers having a Mexican stand-off for a suitcase full of cold hard cash.”

Additionally, Santa Cruz have also announced a retooled live show that will be unveiled to the concert-going masses with a performance scheduled at the Whisky A Go-Go on August 25th.

Archie Cruz recorded The Return Of The Kings - the follow-up to 2019's Katharsis - as a one-man studio project throughout 2020 and 2021 in his native Finland, but to fully enact the vision for the new record in the live setting he has turned to the modern Los Angeles hard rock revival. The new quartet of Cruz, Jade, Bradley, and McDemian pay tribute to the old-school Sunset Strip influences while also reinforcing the updated take on the sound that has allowed Santa Cruz to win over audiences worldwide.

For further details, visit Santa Cruz on Facebook.