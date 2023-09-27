SARAH JEZEBEL DEVA Pays Tribute To Former CRADLE OF FILTH Bassist, HECATE ENTHRONED Vocalist JON KENNEDY - "A Lovely Guy, Passionate About Music; Thank You For Your Fantastic Voice"

It was revealed yesterday (September 26th) that Jon Kennedy, the former bassist for Cradle Of Filth, and former vocalist for Hecate Enthroned has died at the age of 46.

COF singer Dani Filth shared the news on social media stating, “It is with much sadness that we hear about the untimely passing of our former bassist Jon Kennedy.

He was a great bassist and singer who filled in for Cradle at a time of such magical import, mayhem and mischief. I distinctly remember having a wickedly wonderful week staying just outside Wrexham in Wales at Jon’s Mum’s house in 1995. We picked our own magic mushrooms from a local football pitch and then watched Emperor synch up with the newly-released Disney Aladdin on VHS, heading out to undertake black metal shenanigans thereafter.

We were always pulling pranks and playfully winding each other up back in those days. He will be missed!”

Former Cradle Of Filth backing vocalist Sarah Jezebel Deva has paid trbute to Kennedy via social media with the following message:

"Heavy heart today and so many affected by this news. Please do not say sorry for your loss, those words should be for his family, his very close friends and Hecate Enthroned (past and present).



Jon was such an amazing vocalist. I've made my views on him and the band (past and present) so well known over the years, baffled why so many are still yet to discover this band. I met Jon on one of my first trips to Colchester when I was 16, to be with COF. I was travelling with Nick to go and record. I would like to say it was Dusk, because that was my first ever recording with them before they split.



Jon was a lovely guy, passionate about music and although I didn't know him like others did, I am grateful for the memories and definitely grateful for the shows I saw them play in the early days. Many broken hearts yesterday and many more today. saddened I never got to see him again and only talk online.



Thank you for your fantastic voice, a voice that many aspired to sound like. Rest in peace our friend...."

Kennedy replaced Robin “Graves” Eaglestone during the Principle Of Evil Made Flesh Tour and participated in the first recording sessions for Dusk And Her Embrace and performed on Dusk On Her Embrace – The Original Sin.

Kennedy was also vocalist and founding member of UK symphonic black metallers Hecate Enthroned, performing on their first two full-length albums.