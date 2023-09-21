SARCOFAGUS Guitarist / Founder KIMMO KUUSNIEMI Launches Cross-Arts Project ANCIENT STREAMING ASSEMBLY; "Perpetuae Memoriae" Video Streaming

Visionary filmmaker, guitarist, and composer Kimmo Kuusniemi unveils a haunting reflection of our times with his latest endeavour, the Ancient Streaming Assembly (ASA). This formidable cross-arts project, conceptualised by Kuusniemi and enhanced by the musical prowess of his sole permanent collaborator, internationally acclaimed violinist and ethnomusicologist Tuomas Rounakari, paints a somber picture of our world teetering on the edge of environmental collapse.

Kuusniemi's past environmental pursuits since the '80s, from impactful documentaries to the globally resonant Dream On project for World Wide Fund for Nature, converge in ASA with a sharper edge. Together with Rounakari's immersion in ancient traditions, they craft a chilling reminder of our environment's fragile state, urging society to tap into ancestral wisdom as a lifeline.

The initial offering from ASA is the eerily captivating song, "Perpetuae Memoriae", set against a dystopian backdrop. This composition not only demonstrates the collective brilliance of Kuusniemi and Rounakari's combined talents but also shines a spotlight on Steve Di Giorgio, the iconic fretless bassist from the revered metal juggernaut, Testament.

"This video encapsulates the bleak landscape we're navigating. ASA is an urgent wake-up call, a clarion cry, urging humanity to resonate with the harmonies of ancestral wisdom before we drift past the point of no return," shares Kuusniemi.

The "Perpetuae Memoriae" serves as a precursor to ASA's forthcoming environmental music documentary, hinting at the depth and passion that the team is channeling into their larger project.

However, ASA’s commitment extends beyond mere awareness. To bridge the gap between realisation and action, ASA highlights emblems of notable environmental charities at the end of their video. This gesture is designed to steer viewers towards meaningful channels of change, transforming awareness into tangible action.

Ancient Streaming Assembly beckons artists, environmentalists, and the global audience to confront this stark reality, seeking solace and guidance in the echoes of our ancient predecessors.

Witness the unsettling narrative of "Perpetuae Memoriae" and delve deeper into ASA's grim vision.

Stream and buy “Perpetuae Memoriae” at this location.