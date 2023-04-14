SASS JORDAN Shares Music Video For New Single "Make You A Believer"

Sass Jordan's breakthrough album, Racine, was released in 1992 and yielded the Canadian hit singles "Make You A Believer," "I Want To Believe" - both ranked on Billboard magazine's Mainstream Rock chart - "You Don't Have To Remind Me," and "Goin’ Back Again." In 1994, Jordan released Rats, which yielded her first song on the Billboard Hot 100 with the single "Sun's Gonna Rise," and also featured “High Road Easy”. In 1992, Jordan recorded the duet "Trust In Me" with Joe Cocker for the motion picture The Bodyguard, after star Kevin Costner heard Jordan on his car radio. The soundtrack would go on to sell more than 45 million copies worldwide.

Jordan is now releasing Live In New York Ninety-Four through Deko Entertainment (ADA/Warner Music Group). The show was recorded at the South Street Seaport in NYC during the 1994 Rats tour. The band at that time, along with Jordan, consisted of Tony Reyes (bass, vocals), Taylor Hawkins (drums, vocals), Nick Lashley (guitar), and Stevie Salas (guitar).

The full album will drop digitally on April 28, but today we get to hear “Make You A Believer”, as Jordan explains “This live version of Make You A Believer is the one that actually made me a believer - the song is all about believing in yourself - and this version kicked that up a notch for me. It is my sincere hope that it inspires the same in you!”

Listen here, and watch a music video below:

The album will also be available in a limited edition gatefold vinyl with never before seen photos from the 1994 Rats tour taken from Jordan’s personal collection. There will be a standard black version available for retail and a color variation (only 250 copies) sold only direct to consumer along with a signed flat. More details will be announced soon but you can pre-order your copy now before these sell out.

Pre-save Live In New York Ninety-Four here. Pre-order your vinyl release here.

Tracklisting:

"Intro"

"Damaged"

"Make You a Believer"

"Moonage Daydream"

"Head"

"Sun’s Gonna Rise"

"You Don't Have to Remind Me"

"High Road Easy"

"Pissin’ Down"

"Ugly"

Canadian tour dates:

June

24 - Sherwood Park, AB - Broadmoor Lake Park

July

7 - Pictou, NS - Cn Grounds

22 - Kitchener, ON - Kitchener City Hall

August

12 - Maple Ridge, BC - Albion Fairgrounds

13 - Prince George, BC - Exhibition Park