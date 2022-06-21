SATAN Announce Germany, Benelux Tour Dates With PORTRAIT

NWOBHM heroes, Satan, who released their sixth full-length album Earth Infernal via Metal Blade in April this year, have announced a 9-date trek through Germany and the Benelux in October. Support comes from Swedish heavy metal villains Portrait, who released their critically acclaimed new album At One With None last September via Metal Blade.

Dates:

October

21 – Amstelveen, Netherlands – Heavy Metal Maniacs Festival

22 – Vorselaar, Belgium – De Dreef

23 – Eindhoven, Netherlands – Dyanmo

24 – Osnabruck, Germany – Bastard Club

25 – Langen, Germany – Stadthalle

26 – Essen, Germany – Turock

27 – Lichtenfels, Germany – Paunchy Cats

28 – Berlin, Germany – Brutz & Brakel Stromgitarrenfest

29 – Hamburg, Germany – Heavy Hamburg Halloween