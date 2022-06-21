SATAN Announce Germany, Benelux Tour Dates With PORTRAIT
June 21, 2022, 18 minutes ago
NWOBHM heroes, Satan, who released their sixth full-length album Earth Infernal via Metal Blade in April this year, have announced a 9-date trek through Germany and the Benelux in October. Support comes from Swedish heavy metal villains Portrait, who released their critically acclaimed new album At One With None last September via Metal Blade.
Dates:
October
21 – Amstelveen, Netherlands – Heavy Metal Maniacs Festival
22 – Vorselaar, Belgium – De Dreef
23 – Eindhoven, Netherlands – Dyanmo
24 – Osnabruck, Germany – Bastard Club
25 – Langen, Germany – Stadthalle
26 – Essen, Germany – Turock
27 – Lichtenfels, Germany – Paunchy Cats
28 – Berlin, Germany – Brutz & Brakel Stromgitarrenfest
29 – Hamburg, Germany – Heavy Hamburg Halloween