SATAN Begins U.S. Headline Tour Next Week; NIGHT DEMON, HAUNT To Support

New Wave Of British Heavy Metal icons, Satan, will return to the stage on a three-week US headlining tour! The Hell's Decibels Tour 2023 will commence on March 17 in West Hollywood, California and run through April 13 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where the band will headline this year’s Decibel Metal & Beer Fest pre-party. Support will be provided by Night Demon and Haunt.

Comments the band, "This is the most extensive US tour Satan has ever undertaken. Come join us!"

Dates:

March

17 – West Hollywood, CA – Whisky A Go Go

18 – Oakland, CA – Eli’s Mile High Club

19 – Las Vegas, NV – Dive Bar

21 – Salt Lake City, UT – Aces High Saloon

22 – Denver, CO – HQ

24 – Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

25 – Houston, TX – White Oak (Hell’s Heroes)

26 – Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

27 – Wichita, KS – Barleycorns

29 – St. Paul, MN – Turf Club

30 – Chicago, IL – Reggies

31 – Des Moines, IA – Lefty’s Live Music

April

1 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom (2 Minutes To Tulsa)

4 – Grand Rapids, MI – Pyramid Scheme

5 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom

6 – Columbus, OH – Ace Of Cups

7 – Mechanicsburg, PA – Lovedraft’s

8 – Cambridge, MA – Sonia

9 – Brooklyn, MY – Saint Vitus Bar

11 – Clifton, NJ – Dingbatz

13 – Philadelphia, PA – Decibel Metal & Beer Fest Pre-Party

(Photo – Stefan Rosic)