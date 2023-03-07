SATAN Begins U.S. Headline Tour Next Week; NIGHT DEMON, HAUNT To Support
New Wave Of British Heavy Metal icons, Satan, will return to the stage on a three-week US headlining tour! The Hell's Decibels Tour 2023 will commence on March 17 in West Hollywood, California and run through April 13 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where the band will headline this year’s Decibel Metal & Beer Fest pre-party. Support will be provided by Night Demon and Haunt.
Comments the band, "This is the most extensive US tour Satan has ever undertaken. Come join us!"
Dates:
March
17 – West Hollywood, CA – Whisky A Go Go
18 – Oakland, CA – Eli’s Mile High Club
19 – Las Vegas, NV – Dive Bar
21 – Salt Lake City, UT – Aces High Saloon
22 – Denver, CO – HQ
24 – Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live
25 – Houston, TX – White Oak (Hell’s Heroes)
26 – Dallas, TX – Amplified Live
27 – Wichita, KS – Barleycorns
29 – St. Paul, MN – Turf Club
30 – Chicago, IL – Reggies
31 – Des Moines, IA – Lefty’s Live Music
April
1 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom (2 Minutes To Tulsa)
4 – Grand Rapids, MI – Pyramid Scheme
5 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom
6 – Columbus, OH – Ace Of Cups
7 – Mechanicsburg, PA – Lovedraft’s
8 – Cambridge, MA – Sonia
9 – Brooklyn, MY – Saint Vitus Bar
11 – Clifton, NJ – Dingbatz
13 – Philadelphia, PA – Decibel Metal & Beer Fest Pre-Party
(Photo – Stefan Rosic)